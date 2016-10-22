Peterborough school receives reading gifts from Amazon

Pupils at a Peterborough school had a literary treat worth writing home about when a team from the local Amazon fulfilment centre made a donation of £1,000 to help fund the purchase of new ebooks.

The donation was made to All Saints’ Church of England Primary School in Peterborough as part of Amazon’s community support programme.

The money will be used by the school to purchase new books for the Kindle devices used by the students during lessons.

Members of Amazon’s Peterborough charity committee visited the school to meet the staff and pupils and hear about some of the books that the young readers were planning to download following the donation.

Lee Shepherd, Site Leader at Amazon in Fletton, said: “Reading is something that everyone at Amazon is passionate about and when we heard about the school’s need for some new ebooks, we jumped at the chance to support them with this donation. “The team really enjoyed visiting the school and we’re looking forward to hearing about the books they enjoy on their Kindles.”

Rachael Hutchinson, headteacher at the school added: “Our pupils love to read on Kindle devices and this donation from Amazon will mean they’ll be able to enjoy even more great books during class time. It’s a kind gesture from Lee and the team at Amazon and on behalf of everyone at All Saints’ Primary School, I’d like to thank them for their support.”