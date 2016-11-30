Peterborough primary school to remain closed for second day after rodents are found

A Peterborough primary school will remain closed for a second day tomorrow after rodents were found at the site.

Leighton Primary School in Orton Malbourne has been closed today, Wednesday November 30, while pest control experts and environmental health officers carried out investigations after mice were found at the school.

Hayley Sutton, headteacher at Leighton Primary School, said: “The school will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday December 1).

“Pest control experts will continue to carry out investigations into the problem and then any necessary cleaning will be carried out before the school reopens.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause. Parents have been informed and we will continue to keep them up-to-date.”