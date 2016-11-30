Peterborough Primary School closed after rodents found on campus

A Peterborough Primary School is closed today after pest control experts and environmental health officers were called to deal with mice on the campus.

Leighton Primary School in Orton Malbourne have apologised for the inconvenience but said it is putting pupil well-being first.

Hayley Sutton, headteacher at Leighton Primary School, said: “Due to mice being found in the school we have taken the decision to close today (Wednesday 30 November). We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but pupil well-being is our priority.

“This morning, both pest control experts and environmental health officers will be on site to confirm the steps we need to take to deal with this issue. We have already informed parents and will be keeping them up to date.”