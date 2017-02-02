Peterborough primary school added to Thomas Deacon Academy’s portfolio in city

A primary school has become the latest to join a new education trust run by a secondary school in Peterborough.

Gladstone Primary School joined the Thomas Deacon Academy Education Trust (TDAET) in an attempt to transform its fortunes.

The school, which will be known as The Gladstone Primary Academy, has been run by an interim executive board, led by TDAET’s junior leader Simon Martin, since May 2016 after the school was placed in Special Measures by Ofsted in March 2016 and its governing body was disbanded.

The interim leadership team was praised in a follow-up visit from Ofsted in September which concluded that leaders had ‘taken effective action to remedy the inadequacies in safeguarding’ found at the previous inspection.

Mr Martin said: “We are very pleased that Gladstone Primary Academy has now joined TDA Education Trust.

“We have been working very closely with the school as interim headteacher following its previous Ofsted inspection. A number of significant changes and improvements have already been made in a short space of time. While we know it will take time for these changes to convert into outcomes, we are confident that by working in even closer partnership we can deliver an excellent education experience for children in the Gladstone community.”

Julie Taylor, chief executive of TDAET, said: “We are very pleased that Gladstone Primary Academy has joined our Trust. Both Gladstone and Thomas Deacon Academy’s junior school can now continue to work in close partnership to offer pupils and teachers more opportunities and support.

“In the short time we have been working with the Gladstone’s interim executive board our focus has been on improving standards of behaviour, teaching and learning. Our clearer, simpler rules and expectations have already had a positive impact and have been noted by both Ofsted inspectors and the schools pupils.

“We look forward to continuing this work as Gladstone Primary Academy becomes part of the Trust.”

Councillor John Holdich, leader of the council and cabinet member for education, skills and university, said: “I’ve been very impressed by the changes that have taken place under the leadership of Simon Martin. This was highlighted by the encouraging Ofsted visit that took place at the end of the last year which said the school had made significant improvement.

“My officers have worked with the new leadership team to ensure that a new action plan has resulted in improvement at the school.

“There’s still work to be done and I feel confident that the transfer to the Thomas Deacon Academy Education Trust will lead to further positive progress at the school.

“This city has one of the highest levels in the country of schools judged good or outstanding by Ofsted. We are committed to continuing to work closely with all schools and academy trusts to ensure this standard is maintained.”

Last month it was announced the TDAET was taking over the Voyager Academy.