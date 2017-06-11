New head appointed at primary school

A new head teacher has been appointed at Laxton Primary School in Oundle.

Sam Robertson will take up the post in September, taking over from Mark Potter who is to become the Head of the Junior School at The British School of Paris after nine years working at the school.

Mr Robertson will leave his current role as Deputy Head at the Modern English School Cairo and will return to the UK in July in preparation for the start of the new academic year.

He said: “I am keenly aware of Laxton Junior School’s reputation as a place of excellence, across and beyond the curriculum, and I look forward to building upon the outstanding work of Mr Potter.”