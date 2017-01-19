Daily checks at Peterborough school to tackle rodent problem

Mouse traps and daily inspections have been introduced into a primary school’s day to ensure a rodent problem does not return.

Leighton Primary School in Orton Malborne was closed on Friday after mice were spotted in the school.

Parents were told on Sunday the school would be re-opening on Monday, following the closure on Friday.

A deep clean of the kitchen - where mice had been spotted this time - has now taken place.

It was the second time in just three months the school had to tell pupils not to come into class as a result of rodents. The school shut for four days at the end of November and the beginning of December after mice were spotted.

A deep clean of the school was also carried out in December before pupils could return.

Following the latest closure, Hayley Sutton, headteacher of Leighton Primary School, said efforts were being made to prevent the problems happening again.

She said: “I would like to thank all the pupils, parents and staff for their cooperation during this period to allow us to get this situation resolved.

“We are doing all we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We have received guidance from environmental health officers and pest control experts and have a clear list of monitoring procedures in place.

“The kitchen area where the mice were found has had a thorough deep clean and Radar units to detect mice are in place in appropriate locations.

“There will be daily monitoring of rooms, cupboards, skirting boards and windows for evidence of mice by all members of staff and cleaners.”