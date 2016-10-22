Brilliant opportunity for talented pupils

Twelve talented pupils from Ormiston Meadows Academy have been chosen to join the Brilliant Club, giving them the chance to work with some of the UK’s leading universities.

The Brilliant Club is a charity that works to widen young people’s access to university by placing PhD candidates in schools to mentor students. It already works in a number of Ormiston Academies Trust secondary schools but this trailblazing initiative will see the charity provide fantastic academic opportunities to the younger students at Ormiston Meadows. The programme will see PhD tutors visit the Meadows students every week in school, where they will run study skills sessions for a period of six weeks. At the end of this they will be tasked with writing a 1,000 word essay that will be graded by their tutor.

Lizzie Papworth, Assistant Principal at Ormiston Meadows Academy, said: “Our pupils will have the amazing opportunity to receive mentoring from top academics, to visit leading universities and have access to a wealth of resources.”