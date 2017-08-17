A-Level results: What to do next if you live in Peterborough

A-Level results are revealed today, and young people who are unsure of their next steps can get help and advice from the Youth Access Hub at City College Peterborough in Brook Street.

In the hub they can speak to careers advisers from the college, Peterborough City Council and other providers about their options.

The hub is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout August from 1pm to 4.30pm. Young people can drop in or call 01733 864500 to book an appointment or 01733 293897 during the hub’s opening hours.

For information about apprenticeships, education options and volunteering, visit: www.standoutskills.co.uk.

Cllr Lynne Ayres, council cabinet member for education, said: “Young people will have worked extremely hard towards their A-Levels or equivalent and they should be very proud of their achievements.

“Regardless of the grades they achieve, it’s important young people remember there is plenty of support and advice available, whether they decide to go straight in to employment or continue learning at college or university.

“Making decisions on what training, education and, ultimately, which career to pursue can be daunting for young people. Experts are on hand to provide support and impartial advice to help young people make the best decision for their future.”

