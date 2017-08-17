A-LEVEL RESULTS: Fifth of pupils achieve at least three A-A*s at The Peterborough School

Every A-Level was passed at The Peterborough School with 30 per cent of all grades being an A* or A.

Additionally, 80 per cent were at A*-C, and almost a fifth (19 per cent) of the pupils achieved at least three A Levels at A* or A.

Jordan Grinyer being congratulated by Headmaster Adrian Meadows

Top results came from Jordan Grinyer, who will be taking up a place at Oxford to study philosophy, politics and economics after getting his required three A*s, and Rohan Khosla, whose four A*s in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics gained him a place at Imperial College London to study computer science.

Other pupils who gained top grades included Ellen Thompson, with A*, A, A, and O’Nisa Ali and Faheem Butt who both gained three As,

Headmaster Adrian Meadows was delighted that big changes to the A-Level system has not adversely affected the pupils’ outcomes.

He said: “These results show how well our students have coped with the changes presented to them and I congratulate them on their resilience and hard work.

“The teachers deserve huge credit too in dealing with changes to the structure of GCSEs at the same time.

“Whilst comparisons with previous years are technically not possible, I am extremely encouraged by our continued high achievements.”