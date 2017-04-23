Easter-themed open week at Peterborough nursery

The Hampton Day Nursery, formerly known as Busy Bees Peterborough, has been celebrating its new name and commitment to the community with an Easter themed open week.

Nursery manager Heidi Cassidy said: “Hampton is a lovely aspiring area of Peterborough and we are very privileged to support local families with their childcare needs.”

During its Open Doors Week the nursery welcomed guests daily. Children under five were able to play at the nursery, explore the range of quality toys and resources and take part in the daily Easter themed activities including an egg hunt and an Easter bonnet parade.