DON’T MISS: Coca Cola truck coming to Peterborough this week

The world famous Coca-Cola truck is heading to Peterborough this week after it drew a crowd of thousands last year!

The Coca-Cola truck will head to Peterborough tomorrow, Tuesday December 13, but unlike previous years will not be in the city centre.

Instead it will visit Serpentine Green between 1pm and 9pm.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry, which features in the soft drink giant’s television adverts across the globe, will visit the city on a 44-date UK tour this winter.

Fans will be able to get a photo with the truck, enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience and try a free sample of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

Ever since the Coca-Cola Christmas truck first appeared on screens in November 1995, it has become a regular feature of festive TV schedules in more than 100 different countries.

For many, Christmas doesn’t start until the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck appears on television screens – its arrival signals that the festive season is well and truly underway, and that ‘Holidays are Coming’.

The truck tour is returning to the UK for the sixth year in a row.

“Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas,” said Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain.