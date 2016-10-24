Diwali celebrations light up Peterborough city centre

Hundreds of people enjoyed a spectacular lights show in Peterborough city centre as Diwali celebrations were held.

The celebrations took place in Cathedral Square on Saturday, with city dignitaries and shoppers gathering to watch the festivities.

There was Indian food and fashion in the square, but the highlight was Circle of Light, a spectacular visual arts experience by Phizzical Productions.

The Circle of Light show was inspired by the stories in the Ramayana, and blended contemporary Indian music and dance with the light show.