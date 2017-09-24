Dementia centre birthday

Cake, activities and a visit from the mayor were all part of a third birthday celebration for the Dementia Resource Centre in York Road.

Users of the centre, and the staff, were treated to a special party which included guest speakers and a variety of performances. One speaker was the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr John Fox, who said: “I only ever hear positive things about the Dementia Resource Centre.

“Peterborough should be proud to have something like this. It really is a flagship for others to follow.”

The day had performances from classically trained twins Naomi and Hannah Moxon, who are known as Classical Reflection. The twins are donating £1 from every sale of their latest album ECHO to the Alzheimer’s Society.