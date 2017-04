A man has died following a collision in Ramsey on Saturday (April 1).

Trevor Driscoll (54) of Wood Lane, Ramsey, sadly died after his bicycle was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

The incident took place on Wood Lane, Ramsey, at around 12.45pm.

Anyone with information about should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org quoting incident 0286 of Saturday.