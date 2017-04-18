Woman seriously injured in assault in Huntingdon town centre

A young woman was seriously injured in an attack in Huntingdon town centre.

At about 2.10pm on Monday April 10, a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man and a woman in Sainsbury’s carpark, St Germain Walk. The victim received serious, but not life threatening, injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspects are described as a pregnant white woman in her 20s, 5’ 2” with dark brown hair in a ponytail and a white man also in his 20s, slim build, with short black hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0203850417. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/