Woman assaulted by two men in Peterborough underpass

A woman was assaulted by two men in an underpass in Peterborough this morning.

The woman, who is in her 30s was walking through the underpass between Carr Road and North Bank Road between 5am and 6am today Friday December 9 when she was approached and assaulted by two men.

The victim was not injured but was shaken and upset. No arrests have been made and initial inquiries continue.

Police remain at the scene and the underpass is cordoned off.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 67, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.