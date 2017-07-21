Witnesses sought after brawl in Peterborough primary school car park

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a fight outside a primary school in Bretton on Tuesday, July 18.

It has been reported that at about 3.15pm two men were arguing in the Middleton Primary School car park.

One of the men hid under a parked silver Audi A6 while the other man tried to pull him out. During the altercation the Audi was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.