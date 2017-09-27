Witness assaulted after disturbing balaclava clad burglars

Two balaclava clad men assaulted a witness who interrupted them trying to burgle a garage.
The offence occurred on Wednesday September 20 between 9pm and 9.30pm between the Mallards and Milton Close in St. Ives.
In this offence, a witness has seen two males wearing balaclavas attempting to break into a garage. When challenged by a member of the public, the offenders were verbally aggressive and an assault has then occurred.
The suspects have made off in a red Ford Transit.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who recalls seeing the van in the area, is asked to call Huntingdonshire Burglary Team on 101, to email hunts.burglary@cambs.pnn.police.uk or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
