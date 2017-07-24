Witness appeal after man seriously injured in Peterborough assault

A man received serious injuries after an assault in Lincoln Road close to the junction with St Martin’s Street.

The victim, in his 20s, was injured at about 11.30am on Sunday, July 16. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers investigating the assault have released CCTV of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Lucy Carter said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and I’d encourage the men in the CCTV or anyone who recognises them to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognises the men is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CF0405250717 or visit https://www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.