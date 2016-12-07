Warning to vehicle owners in Whittlesey after man seen attempting to open cars

Police have issued a warning to residents in Whittlesey after a man was seen trying car doors and one vehicle was entered and searched this morning.

At approximately 4am on Wednesday, December 7, officers were dispatched to the area of Snoots Road, Whittlesey, following a report of a male in dark clothing trying car doors.

Upon officers arrival, one car, which was insecure, had been entered and untidy search conducted, however nothing stolen.

Cambridgeshire Police would like to advise members of the public to ensure their vehicles are locked and secured at all times and all valuables removed when unattended.

Members of the public are also advised to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police on 999 or 101.