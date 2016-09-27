Warning after spate of Stanground burglaries

Police are warning residents to take care after a spate of burglaries in Peterborough.

Four burglaries have taken place in Stanground in just two days, and detectives believe all the break-ins are linked.

Now extra patrols are taking place across area.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Branston said: “We are aware that there have been a number of burglaries in the Stanground area over the past few days. We are conducting extra patrols in the area and ensuring all offences are thoroughly investigated. We would urge members of the public to report any suspicious activity to police.”

The first break in took place Between 10.10am and 11.55am on September 24 in Upton Close. Offenders smashed a rear patio door, and jewellery and a laptop were taken.

Two days later between 6.20am and 6.20pm on Monday in Scott Close, thieves smashed a door window to enter the property and carried out an untidy search. It is unclear if anything was stolen.

On the same day, between 2pm and 4.45pm in Woodhurst Road. Offenders smashed the rear kitchen door. Cash and photographic equipment were stolen.

And finally, between 2.30pm and 4.20pm in Coneygree Road, offenders smashed a rear window at a property. However, nothing was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.