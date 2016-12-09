Wallet stolen in Peterborough distraction burglary after men asked homeowner for gardening work

A wallet was stolen during a distraction burglary in Peterborough after two men approached a homeowner for gardening work.

The burglary took place in Welland Road on Wednesday (December 7).

Helen O’Driscoll, Police Community Safety Officer, said: “Two males visited the address looking for gardening work and then proceeded to steal the homeowner’s wallet whilst he was distracted.

“Both males had dark hair and the first was aged approximately 45 to 55 years, and the second approximately 25 to 35 years, and a silver Astra van was seen in the area at 11.15-11.30 on 7th December.

“Anyone with any information should get in touch immediately. Perhaps you have also been visited by these two males or have seen them in the area?”

To contact police, call 101.