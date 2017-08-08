VIDEO UPDATE: Wanted teenager detained after climbing onto Peterborough City centre rooftops to avoid police

Police have detained a wanted teenager after he fled from officers and climbed onto a Peterborough city centre rooftop this afternoon.
Officers attempted to arrest the wanted boy in the Broadway area of Peterborough city centre this lunchtime, Tuesday August 8.
The 16-year-old climbed on to a roof and officers cordoned off the road close to the library and job centre to negotiate with him.
The teenager had a warrant out for his arrest after missing a court date.
He has now been detained and the cordon lifted by police.
The 16-year-old from Peterborough was arrested for breach of a court order and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood.
