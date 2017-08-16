VIDEO: Suspected joyriders torch van in Peterborough ‘anti-social behaviour haven’

Suspected joyriders crashed this van in Peterborough last night before setting it on fire.

A fire crew from Stanground was called to the van arson in Potters Way close to the A1139 Frank Perkins Way Southbound carriageway at 6.39pm.

Fire crews tackle the arson in Potters Way

An eyewitness told the Peterborough Telegraph: “It had been joy ridden around the car park I was told before crashing. The car park was littered with what looked like rat poison and traps. Looked as if the van was from a pest controller.

“It’s quite risky using that car park now it’s a haven for antisocial behaviour and needs closing.”

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their station by 7.50pm.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

