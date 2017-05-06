VIDEO: Footage of 20 girl brawl in Peterborough park goes viral

A video of a fight involving around 20 girls in Peterborough’s Central Park has gone viral after being posted on Facebook.

Peterborough resident Ilona Iloniuk posted the video on social media after her teenage daughter was attacked and injured in Central Park on Friday, May 5.

She said: “My daughter was in Central Park and got beaten up by a lot of girls. Maybe somebody knows who they are?

“I think that their parents should look after their kids, she was only one and there were 20 on her.”

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph today, Ilona said that the fight started because of a text message sent by one of the girls.

She added: “My daughter said she doesn’t want to fight, but the girl behind her pulled her hair and threw her to the ground. Seven girls started jumping on my daughter punching her kicking her for nothing.”

Ilona’s daughter managed to escape and the group dispersed.

Since Ilona published the video on Facebook, it has been watched and shared more than 3,000 times.

Anyone with information about the disorder should call police on 101.