‘Very rare’ miniature ponies stolen from Fenland farm

Police are appealing for information after eight rare miniature ponies were stolen from a farm in Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea.

It is believed the animals, which were left in a field surrounded by a chain link fence and a 10,000 volt electric fence, were taken overnight between 10pm on Wednesday (July 12) and 8am Thursday morning (July 13).

Two-month-old chocolate and white pony with one blue eye (right) and one brown eye (left)

The thieves pushed their way through a hedge at the back of the field and cut the fence, disconnecting the electricity, before removing the horses and foals from the field.

PC Martin Arrowsmith, from the Rural Crime Action Team, said: “The ponies are very rare and their owners have been left very upset by this incident.

“I would urge anyone who has information, or has been offered the ponies for sale, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CF0397610717. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online reporting system at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

15-month-old grey pony with a black mane and tail

One-year-old palomino pony