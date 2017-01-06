UPDATE: Two Peterborough men arrested after video of man sexually abusing dog appears online

Two men from Peterborough have been arrested after a video of a man seemingly sexually abusing a dog emerged on Facebook.

Two men, aged 47 and 50, both from Peterborough, were arrested yesterday evening, Thursday January 5, on suspicion of producing/exhibiting/supplying a film involving the infliction of pain/terror/goading of an animal.

Both were taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough. Both men were given bail to return this morning Friday and have been subsequently re-bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on Thursday January 19.

A police spokesman said yesterday: “We were contacted this morning (Thursday) by the local RSPCA Inspector for Peterborough regarding reports of a video published on social media of a man sexually abusing a dog.

“We are working with the RSPCA to identify and locate those allegedly involved and take any appropriate action.”

A number of Facebook users who have seen the video spoke of their disgust.

Natalie Jade said: “Never have I been so shocked, nauseous, disturbed and helpless to what I feel right now.”

The video allegedly showed men sexually abusing a white boxer dog then antagonising it to fight back, before it was beaten.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “The RSPCA has been made aware of a video on social media of a man, thought to be from the Peterborough area, assaulting a dog.

“We are working with Cambridgeshire Police and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the video themselves or who has a copy of the video to contact police on 101 or our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”