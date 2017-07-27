UPDATE: Multiple CCTV images released after gang of up to 30 men chase, assault and hospitalise teenage boys in Yaxley

CCTV has been released of a number of men police want to speak to after four teenagers were approached, followed and seriously assaulted by a gang of up to 30 men in Yaxley.

As reported yesterday in the Peterborough Telegraph, one of the boys, a 14-year-old, was assaulted in the alleyway by a number of the gang of 30. He suffered “nasty” injuries to his face and legs.

Police have today, Thursday, confirmed that four young men were assaulted and required hospital treatment. All have since been released.

Officers have now also been able to identify several suspects from CCTV they wish to speak to in connection to the violence.

The assault occurred on Monday, July 24, at about 10.15pm when the group of teenagers were in the Middletons Road recreation ground when they were approached by a group of about 30 men who became aggressive towards them.

The boys were told to ‘get off’ the recreation ground and left in the direction of Broadway. The men then dispersed into several groups.

A car, the make and model of which is unknown, has then followed the boys along the road, at which point the teenagers have ran back to the recreation ground and tried to flee via the alleyway that leads from the field down to Landsdowne Road, down the side of Yaxley Library.

Police returned to the area on Tuesday night to conduct patrols and trace witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference CF0424640717 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.