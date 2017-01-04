UPDATE: Man arrested 80-miles away following hit and run in Yaxley which killed two

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run which killed two young men in Yaxley yesterday.

The 38-year-old man from Essex was arrested in Chelmsford late last night (Tuesday January 3).

Police at the scene of the hit and run. Picture by Terry Harris.

He has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and ABH against a member of the public in Yaxley and has been taken to Chelmsford Police Station and is expected to be transferred to Cambridgeshire later today.

Police are also looking into whether a call from a member of the public reporting a man entering their home yesterday is connected to the incident and the discovery of a briefcase containing a quantity of cash which was recovered in the area.

Local sources suggest the case contained around £100,000.

Officers were called at 11.12am on Tuesday January 3 to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a BMW.

The air ambulance attended the scene but sadly the two men died.

The men, believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, have not yet been identified.

The driver left the scene on foot. The police helicopter and dog unit assisted with a search of the area.

The road was shut until late into the night but is open today.

