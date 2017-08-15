UPDATE: 15-year-old boy stabbed in attack in Yaxley

A teenage boy has been stabbed in a serious assault by two men in Yaxley last night.

Armed police were called at 7pm on Monday, August 14, to reports of a stabbing in Park Close, Yaxley.

Police incident in Yaxley, Yaxley recreation ground, Peterborough Monday 14 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

A 15-year-old boy was assaulted by two men. He received serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers, including those from the armed policing unit, attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

No description of the offenders has been given to police by the victim at this stage.

Door to door patrols were being made by officers in Yaxley and Farcet last night and the force helicopter was also up over the area.

Police incident in Yaxley, Yaxley recreation ground, Peterborough Monday 14 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The assault follows a serious assault on a teenager by a gang of men at Yaxley recreation ground at the end of July.

Police said investigating officers were aware of the previous incident and keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0467040817.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Police incident in Yaxley, Yaxley recreation ground, Peterborough Monday 14 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA