Travellers to be moved on from city centre car park

Peterborough City Council are taking action to move travellers on from a car park in the city centre.

A number of caravans moved into the council operated Crown Court/Key Theatre car park last night (Tuesday).

A council spokeswoman said: “The caravans arrived last night. “We have been carrying out health and welfare checks today, and then we will be taking action to move them on as soon as possible.

“The car park remains open.”