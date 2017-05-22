Thieves steal charity tins and stock from Peterborough shop

Thieves gained entry to a shop on a Peterborough Retail park in the early hours of this morning before escaping on two bikes.

Police were called at 1.17am on Monday, May 22, to reports of a burglary at a branch of The Range in Boongate Retail Park.

At about 12.15am a man and a woman gained entry to the premises, removing two charity tins and a small amount of stock. They then left the scene on bicycles.

Officers, including those trained in forensics, have attended the scene.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing, which includes officers exploring CCTV.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0281660517. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.