Thieves pull front off post office in attempt to steal cashpoint

Thieves have pulled the front off Chatteris’ Post Office in an unsuccessful attempt to steal a cash machine.

Police were called at around 4.10am to reports of an attempted robbery at a Post Office in High Street, Chatteris.

The offenders attempted to remove an ATM machine from the front of the building but were unsuccessful and fled the scene.

The High Street remains closed as police investigations continue.

The plant machinery used in the attempted theft remains at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police on 101 quoting crime number CF0227870417.