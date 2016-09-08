Thieves make off with £25,000 after ripping cash machine from shop wall

Thieves stole around £25,000 after they used a JCB to rip a cash machine out of the wall of a convienence store in Cambridgeshire.

At about 2.30am this morning, Thursday September 8, a JCB forklift truck was used to remove an ATM cash machine from outside the Spar store on Cambridge Street.

The ATM was loaded onto what is believed to be a white pick-up truck which left the scene and headed towards Cromwell Road alongside a dark saloon car.

It is believed approximately £25,000 was stolen and significant damage was caused to the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.