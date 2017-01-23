Teenage boy injured in bike robbery

A young boy was injured when two men assaulted him and stole his off-road bike yesterday.

Officers were called following after the 13-year-old Victim had been robbed in the area of Thomas Clarkson Academy in Corporation Road, Wisbech.

The victim was injured and a Suzuki off road bike (as pictured) has been stolen. It is believed two males were involved.

Anyone in that area at approximately 4.45pm on Sunday, January 22, or who has seen a bike matching the description, should call 101 in confidence and quote CF0037860117, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111