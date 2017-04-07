Teenage boy banned from large parts of Whittlesey after campaign of harassment and criminal damage

A teenage boy has been given a criminal behaviour order preventing him from entering Whittlesey town centre.

The order, granted on Wednesday, April 5, by Huntingdon Youth Court, prevents Albie Burrell, 16, from Whittlesey, from engaging in any anti-social behaviour until June 25, 2018.

The area of Whittlesey from which Albie Burrell is banned

Specifically, Burrell is not to enter an exclusion zone, including Whittlesey town centre and the Avenues, and must adhere to a curfew of being indoors at home between 9pm and 7am, unless certain conditions are met.

The order was applied for by the force’s South Fenland Problem Solving Team in partnership with Fenland District Council Community Safety Team.

Sergeant Richard Lugg, from the team, said: “Burrell’s behaviour has had a significant impact on the community over a long period of time and hopefully this order will provide respite and reassurance for the local community.

“His actions have included harassment and criminal damage.

“As part of the order we will be working with Burrell to prevent future offending.

“I hope this sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate such behaviour in Fenland and I urge members of the public to report incidents of anti-social behaviour by calling 101.”

The defendant must not:

* Enter and/or remain in the exclusion zone as highlighted unless travelling by vehicle to a location outside of these boundaries or in the company of a parent, guardian or professional.

* Be in a group of 3 or more persons, under the age of 16, which includes himself (you plus two others) in a public place, unless in the company of a parent, guardian or professional.

* Act or encourage others to act in a manner that could cause harassment alarm and/or distress.

* Throw or otherwise propel any object at any person, vehicle or property.

The defendant must:

* Adhere to a curfew of being indoors at your home address (or other address with knowledge of his mother) between the hours of 9pm and 7am, unless any of the following conditions apply:

* He is in the company of a parent, guardian or professional.

* He is commuting directly to and from a place of employment, or work.

* He must also present himself to a police officer when required during the curfew times.

* Engage positively with agencies who may work with him and his family