Spate of thefts from vehicles overnight linked by police

A series of thefts from vehicles in Sawtry this week are being linked by police.

The thefts occurred between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning this week in Stanch Hill Road, Gloucester Road and Buckingham Way.

Unknown offenders have forced or attempted to force their way into vans and private cars and have stolen tools and other personal items.

A witness reports seeing three people behaving suspiciously in the area at the time, however police are appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who believes that they have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to call 101, email directly to lee.hurley@cambs.pnn.police.uk or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Residents living in the area are advised to remove valuable items so far as is possible.