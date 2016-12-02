Public warned not to approach two men after police link up to six Cambridgeshire armed robberies

Cambridgeshire Police are warning the public not to approach two men who are thought to have committed up to six armed robberies in the county.

Officers have confirmed they are linking an armed robbery at Spar in Kings Hedges, St Ives at 10.50pm on Tuesday, November 29, and a very similar armed robbery the following day at 10pm at Tesco Express in Eaton Socon, St Neots.

On both occasions two men entered the shop armed with a knife and a crow bar. They threatened staff and demanded money from the tills before leaving with more than £900 in Eaton Socon and £200 in St Ives.

Police are also linking the men to up four other armed robberies but said they could not provide details at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Detective Constable Karin Peters said: “We are looking into a series of robberies that could be linked but at this stage we cannot be sure.

“Two men, both armed, appear to be targeting village convenience stores, however this does not discount other areas from being possible targets and everyone should be vigilant any concerns they should contact the police, in particular if they see anyone acting suspiciously or vehicles that are acting suspiciously in the areas of convenience stores.

“I would like to stress shop staff and customers should not approach these males, it is much better to let them achieve their aim than be the victim of an assault.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.