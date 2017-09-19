Public gross misconduct hearing for Assistant Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire police

A public misconduct hearing against a senior police officer will take place next week.

Assistant Chief Constable Nav Malik, who is based at the police headquarters in Huntingdon, will attend the hearing at Wyboston Lakes on Monday (September 25) accused of gross misconduct. The hearing is expected to last five days.

It is alleged he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct.

He is accused of trying to pass on information to a candidate for a chief inspector position ahead of an interview.

On February 22, 2017 Malik allegedly instructed a police staff member to contact the candidate and pass on the four areas that they would be questioned on at the interview.

However, when called by the staff member the candidate said: “Go back and tell [ACC Malik] that I didn’t want to listen” and indicated that he/she wanted to be promoted on merit.

The following day the promotion process was terminated, it is alleged, as a result of Malik’s conduct.