Praise for police dog after missing vulnerable teenager is found

Police Dog Blue and his handler found a vulnerable teenager after concerns for welfare were raised.

Officers were called to an address in Friday Bridge, Cambridgeshire at around 10.45pm on Wednesday, October 18, after concerns were raised about a teenage girl who had gone missing.

PD Blue

Due to concerns for her welfare, PD Blue and his handler were also called to assist with the search.

German Shepherd Blue was deployed and began searching the local area. Whilst going down a nearby lane, Blue led his handler into an area of woodland and undergrowth.

It was here that the pair found the missing teenager. They were then able to provide immediate care before other officers arrived to take her home.

Inspector Iain Clark, who is the head of the BCH Dog Unit, said: “The officers had numerous places to search and I am glad PD Blue and his handler were able to provide assistance, which saw the teenager safely found within a short period of time.

“I am proud of their work and this is another great example of how the BCH Dog Unit can support other officers around the three counties.”