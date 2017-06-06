Police officer seriously injured after assault during routine stop on A14 in Cambridgeshire

A police officer suffered serious injuries after being assaulted last night during a routine traffic stop.

The traffic officer, who was single crewed, was dealing with a driver he had pulled over on the A14 at Galley Hill, near St Ives, just after 11pm on Monday June 6.

The officer was assaulted by the driver and suffered serious injuries. He has been taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon where he remains in a stable condition.

The driver, a 49-year-old man from Bedford, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.