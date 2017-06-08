Police investigating hate crime after woman attacked and hijab ripped off in Peterborough street

A woman was pushed to the ground and her hijab ripped off and thrown at her in an assault that Peterborough police are treating as a hate crime.

The assault took place at 10.15pm last night, Wednesday June 8, in James Avenue, Fengate, Peterborough.

The woman had just got out of her car and crossed the road with her three-year-old daughter when she was pushed from behind and knocked to the ground.

She had her hijab pulled off and thrown towards her. No words were exchanged in the assault, but police have confirmed they are treating it as a racially or religiously aggravated hate crime.

The male offender is described as white, tall, of medium build and wearing a black hooded top with the head pulled up.

A police spokesman said the victim was shaken by the attack but otherwise uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information to come forward and call them on 101.