Police investigate attempted sexual assault in Town Meadows, Stamford

Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault which happened in Town Meadows in Stamford between 10.20pm and 10.45pm on Sunday, October 29.

A woman was walking through the meadow area of the park when she was approached by a man who pushed her to the ground and attempted to assault her.

The victim fought off the man who ran from the scene.

Lincolnshire Police are keen to trace a man in dark clothing who was captured on CCTV running over the bridge towards Bath Row.

A police spokesperson said: “If he is not involved, it is important that we can eliminate him from the enquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Perry Brock, from the Emerald Team, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 500 of October 29.