Police identify two women killed in Ramsey crash

Two women who died in a crash on a rural road have been named by police.

Ilze Dobele, 46, of New Road, Spalding, and Ingrida Dudeniene, 47, of Spring Gardens, Spalding, were both backseat passengers in a silver Mazda 6 when it crashed on Puddock Road near Ramsey

The silver Mazda left the road at about 7.15am on Friday, October 13 and went into a water-filled ditch. Two men, who were in the front of the car, managed to get out and were taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda, 21-year-old Ionut-Cosmin Curut, has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless driving. He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, October 14 and has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on 10 November.