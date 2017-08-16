Police appeal to find stolen caravan

Police are appealing to find a caravan which was stolen from Coates yesterday (Tuesday, August 15).

A post on the Policing Whittlesey Facebook page said: “Between 11:30 and 14:30 on Tuesday, August 15 2017 a caravan was stolen from the area of March Road, Coates.

“The caravan is described as a White Elddis Super Sirocco, twin wheel caravan, and has distinguishing black and white bubbles on the side.

“Anyone with any information please call the police non-emergency number 101 and quote crime reference CF0468180817.”