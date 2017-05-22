Police and fire called after disturbance involving 15 people spills out into Peterborough street

Police and fire crews were called to an incident in a residential street in Peterborough last night, Sunday May 21.

Officers were called at 11.13pm to reports of an argument involving about 15 people, which originated at a house but then spilled out into Cromwell Road.

Police attended the scene and the situation calmed following their arrival and no arrests were made.

While officers were dealing with the situation at a property in the street they became aware of a strong smell of gas and were concerned about the possibility of a leak.

Fire crews attended the scene with the hazardous response unit and conducted a full investigation.

The smell was deemed to be non-toxic.