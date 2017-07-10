Peterborough woman pretended to be sick to trick her way into house and steal cash and cards, court told

A woman who tricked her way into a property by pretending to be unwell and then stole a purse has been given a suspended sentence.

On June 10 Teresa Gaskin, 45, called at a property in Riverside Mead, Peterborough, and asked the occupant to call an ambulance.

While the victim, a woman in her 30s, was distracted Gaskin stole a purse worth £80 containing cards and a small amount of cash.

Officers attended the scene and began an investigation. Within four hours Gaskin, of High Street in Fletton, was identified as a suspect and arrested. She was later identified by the victim.

Today, Monday July 10, at Cambridge Crown Court Gaskin pleaded guilty to burglary and breaching a suspended sentence. She was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years and given a curfew.

The term of the previous suspended sentence was increased from one year six months to two years following the breach.

Detective Constable Sarah Phillips said: “Gaskin took advantage of the victim’s good will in order to commit this crime.

“Tackling burglary is a priority for the constabulary and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”