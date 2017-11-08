Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller charged with assaulting a police officer

Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Miller (28) will appear in court later this month following an incident near the Ortongate Shopping Centre on Sunday (November 5) at around 10.50am.

He is also charged with using threatening behaviour and failure to provide a specimen of breath.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “A 28-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been charged with using threatening behaviour, assaulting a police officer and failure to provide a specimen of breath.

“He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on November 22.”

A spokesman for Peterborough United said: “The football club wish to report that Ricky Miller is unavailable for training and team selection due to personal illness and related circumstances.

“We will be working with him and trying to help in every way that we can as a football club. The players’ welfare is paramount and the football club will not be adding to this statement at this time.”

Miller is yet to score for Posh in a competitive fixture.

His last appearance for the club was in the 1-1 draw against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup last Saturday when he came off the substitute’s bench towards the end of the match.

Miller was not included in the Posh squad for Tuesday night’s Checkatrade Trophy match at Cambridge United, which Peterborough won 2-0.

Manager Grant McCann said after the match that Miller was absent due to illness.

Miller, who was raised in Bretton, signed for Posh in the summer on a three year contract.

He moved to Posh from National League side Dover Athletic for whom he scored 42 goals last season.

At the time he said the move to the London Road club was “a dream come true.”

Miller has previously played for local clubs Stamford AFC and Spalding United, as well as League Two Luton Town and Boston United.

He also played local Sunday morning football for Bretton FC.