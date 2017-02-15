Peterborough special school to re-open after cable theft

A school will re-open tomorrow after being closed after cables were stolen from a generator.

Marshfields Special School was closed today (Wednesday) following the theft. It is now planned to open again tomorrow.

The school was relying on power from the generator on Ash Close.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of theft of a high value electrical cable running from a generator to Marshfields School in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough on February 15 at about 8am.

“The cable is 75m long and 1 ½” thick and was stolen between 3pm on February 14 and 7.30am on February 15.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 217 of the 15th.