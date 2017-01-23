Peterborough police officer has assault conviction quashed

A Peterborough police officer has been acquitted on two counts of common assault.

In March last year PC Symian Traer-Goffe was found guilty of the charges following a trial at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

The Hampton based officer appealed both the convictions and sentences and was successful at Luton Crown Court on December 22.

The alleged victim did not attend the appeal hearing. The Judge allowed the hearing to proceed and overturned both the convictions and sentence.

PC Traer-Goffe is no longer under Professional Standards investigation and has returned to full duties.